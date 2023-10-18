 
Kelly Clarkson talks about move to NYC: ‘I can’t be in LA anymore’
Kelly Clarkson has just gotten candid about the real reason behind her decision to leave Los Angeles, for the Big Apple.

Clarkson weighed into everything herself, in a candid interview with USA Today.

While starting off this chat she said, “I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision.”

But “I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA.”

On the topic of preference, Clarkson added, “I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'”

So “At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!”

But Clarkson also had strict rules in place when house hunting and admitted, “I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids’.”

She also touched on the real reason behind her decision to split, and named her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock as the main reason.

“… full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life.”

But since then “I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle.”

And “that was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move.”

Before concluding she also added, “I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling’,” and was thus led into this move. 

