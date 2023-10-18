Kate Middleton is taking a break from royal duties

Kate Middleton is taking a break from her royal duties to spend time with her children, according to a report.

According to mirror.co.uk, "it seems the princess could be currently enjoying a break in her busy diary for the rest of this week and all of next week - and it's all down to her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."

Citing what was called a senior source, the publication wrote, "The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him."

It, however, added that Kensington Palace has refused to comment on what exams future king George will be taking.

The report came after the Princess of Wales took part in a variety of royal visits, which have seen her try out wheelchair rugby, chat to university students about their mental health and even cheering on England in the rugby World Cup.

As soon as the report surfaced online, the Princess of Wales started drawing criticism over her "lack of interest in royal duties".

In July, a report questioned Kate Middleton's workload. The report said the number of royal engagements undertaken by her had considerably dropped.

Figures published on Gert's Royal Website revealed she had undertaken 45 solo engagements this year, along with 40 joint ones with her husband Prince William.

According to the report, Kate took part in a total of 120 engagements in 2019 and she would hardly be able to match that amount this year.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote, "Last year, Monarchy Inc undertook 30 percent fewer engagements than pre-pandemic, the fewest notched up in one year since 1983.

The royal expert also criticised the number of patronages the Prince of Wales has taken on, with Charles having more than 400 when he was the Prince of Wales compared to his son who has 38.