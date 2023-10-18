 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Meghan Markle’s reaction ‘open invitation’ for ‘The Kardashians’ exposed

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Meghan Markle has a surprising reaction to news of an open invitation to join the Kardashian-Jenner fam, on their reality TV show.

For those unversed, the conversation apparently arose once Meghan noted the kindness extended to her mother Doria during her solo outing with Hollywood A-listers.

According to Marca, Meghan is now of the opinion that the Kardashians have been “misjudged and mistreated” in the past, in the same way as her and Prince Harry.

The same outlet also reported that Zoom calls are also taking place for this very reason.

Even a separate insider close to Heat Magazine echoed similar sentiments and said, “Meghan feels that there's no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them.”

"All of this has come in response to news of Meghan Markle’s upcoming Instagram debut, which is said to be part of her newfound collaboration with WME, a talent agency for Hollywood A-Listers."

