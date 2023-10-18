King Charles prepares for Kenya visit amid calls to apologise

Ahead of the State Visit to Kenya, King Charles has met with business leaders and special guests, convened by PrincesTrust's Africa Advisory Board, according to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

According to the statement, the charity has supported over 15,000 young people across six countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

King Charles has faced calls to apologize for colonial-era atrocities in Kenya when he visits the country later this month.

Buckingham Palace said Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will visit the East African nation from October 31 to November 3, his first trip to a Commonwealth country since becoming king last year, and his fourth official visit to Kenya.

"If he is not coming to apologise for the atrocities they did to us then he should not come," 53-year-old accountant John Otieno said.

Buckingham Palace said the visit was aimed at celebrating the "warm relationship" between the two countries as Kenya prepares to mark the 60th anniversary of independence from Britain in December.

It said the trip would also "acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya´s shared history including the Emergency" in 1952-1960, a reference to bloody rebellions against colonial rule.

"His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," the palace said.