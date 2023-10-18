Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's alleged romance with Travis Kelce has not only helped the Kansas City Chiefs tight end amass a large number of followers on Instagram, the singer has also seen a surge in her followers.

Taylor Swift's followers have jumped to 274 million from 272 million within a few days.

A look at her account shows that she hit the 272 million mark by sharing only 611 posts on the Facebook-owned application.

Taylor Swift is followed by hundreds of celebrities including Hollywood actors, musicians, Bollywood stars and sports persons on Instagram, but she does not follow back even a single person on the application.

It's not known how she knows what other people including her friends and family are sharing on the app. The singer apparently has a separate account to keep an eye on her friends and family.

Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards recently, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

