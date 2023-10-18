 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift's alleged romance with Travis Kelce has not only helped the  Kansas City Chiefs tight end amass a large number of followers on Instagram, the singer has also seen a surge in her followers. 

Taylor Swift's followers have jumped to 274 million from 272 million within a few days. 

Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce

A look at her account shows that she hit the 272 million mark by sharing only 611 posts on the Facebook-owned application.

Taylor Swift is followed by hundreds of celebrities including Hollywood actors, musicians, Bollywood stars and sports persons on Instagram, but she does not follow back even a single person on the application.

It's not known how she knows what other people including her friends and family are sharing on the app. The singer apparently has a separate account to keep an eye on her friends and family.

Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards recently, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day

Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day
Meghan Markle is no star because people ‘simply want’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is no star because people ‘simply want’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s reaction ‘open invitation’ for ‘The Kardashians’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s reaction ‘open invitation’ for ‘The Kardashians’ exposed
King Charles prepares for Kenya visit amid calls to apologise

King Charles prepares for Kenya visit amid calls to apologise

Prince Harry is ‘stepping on some toes’ by house hunting

Prince Harry is ‘stepping on some toes’ by house hunting
Archewell exposes Harry and Meghan's reluctance to work

Archewell exposes Harry and Meghan's reluctance to work
Meghan Markle does not want Archie, Lili in UK 'anytime soon'

Meghan Markle does not want Archie, Lili in UK 'anytime soon'
Eminem reacts to birthday wishes

Eminem reacts to birthday wishes

Scarlett Johansson candidly dishes on motherhood: ‘I’m getting tackled daily’

Scarlett Johansson candidly dishes on motherhood: ‘I’m getting tackled daily’
Travis Kelce is turning into Taylor Swift’s ‘protector’

Travis Kelce is turning into Taylor Swift’s ‘protector’
Kendall Jenner is pregnant?

Kendall Jenner is pregnant?
King Charles will never let Queen Elizabeth’s biography get published

King Charles will never let Queen Elizabeth’s biography get published