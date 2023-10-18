 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day
Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day

Princess Eugenie has shared a video message to mark the Anti-Slavery Day. 

She is the co-founder of a charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which aims to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery. 

"Today is Anti-Slavery Day and we cannot urge you enough to educate yourselves on modern slavery exactly what goes in the world," she said in the video.

The daughter of Princess Andrew also appeared on a podcast titled Floodlight to discuss the issue.

Earlier this year, King Charles gave his support to research that will examine the British monarchy's links to slavery, after a newspaper report said a document showed a historical connection with a transatlantic slave trader.

The Guardian said in April an archive document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC) which was involved in the transportation of thousands of slaves from Africa to the Americas.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift hits another milestone after starting romance with Travis Kelce

Meghan Markle is no star because people ‘simply want’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is no star because people ‘simply want’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s reaction ‘open invitation’ for ‘The Kardashians’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s reaction ‘open invitation’ for ‘The Kardashians’ exposed
King Charles prepares for Kenya visit amid calls to apologise

King Charles prepares for Kenya visit amid calls to apologise

Prince Harry is ‘stepping on some toes’ by house hunting

Prince Harry is ‘stepping on some toes’ by house hunting
Archewell exposes Harry and Meghan's reluctance to work

Archewell exposes Harry and Meghan's reluctance to work
Meghan Markle does not want Archie, Lili in UK 'anytime soon'

Meghan Markle does not want Archie, Lili in UK 'anytime soon'
Eminem reacts to birthday wishes

Eminem reacts to birthday wishes

Scarlett Johansson candidly dishes on motherhood: ‘I’m getting tackled daily’

Scarlett Johansson candidly dishes on motherhood: ‘I’m getting tackled daily’
Travis Kelce is turning into Taylor Swift’s ‘protector’

Travis Kelce is turning into Taylor Swift’s ‘protector’
Kendall Jenner is pregnant?

Kendall Jenner is pregnant?
King Charles will never let Queen Elizabeth’s biography get published

King Charles will never let Queen Elizabeth’s biography get published