Princess Eugenie shares video message on Anti-Slavery Day

Princess Eugenie has shared a video message to mark the Anti-Slavery Day.

She is the co-founder of a charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which aims to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery.

"Today is Anti-Slavery Day and we cannot urge you enough to educate yourselves on modern slavery exactly what goes in the world," she said in the video.



The daughter of Princess Andrew also appeared on a podcast titled Floodlight to discuss the issue.

Earlier this year, King Charles gave his support to research that will examine the British monarchy's links to slavery, after a newspaper report said a document showed a historical connection with a transatlantic slave trader.



The Guardian said in April an archive document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC) which was involved in the transportation of thousands of slaves from Africa to the Americas.

