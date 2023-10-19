 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures

Britney Spears, the iconic pop star, has opened up about her newfound appreciation for life's simple pleasures. The 41-year-old singer, who recently announced her long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, shared her thoughts on life post-conservatorship.

Following the termination of her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November 2021, Spears is still adapting to the concept of freedom. She acknowledges that it can be challenging at times, but she's finding solace in the everyday moments. 

In a candid interview with PEOPLE magazine, Spears revealed, "I am a simple girl. I really love people. I love God, I still love my family and close friends, I love tea parties and dinner parties."

Spears, who expressed gratitude for her "amazing friends," highlighted the importance of self-love, especially during challenging times like her ongoing divorce. 

She takes life "one day at a time" and is "learning to breathe." Spears emphasized the significance of positive affirmations and staying grounded, particularly in the age of social media.

The pop sensation, known for hits like Toxic, also enjoys the company of creative friends and exploring different cultures while traveling. 

Spears' journey post-conservatorship is a testament to her resilience and appreciation for the simple joys that life has to offer.

