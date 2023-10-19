 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West asks pal to spill 'Tesla CEO' texts to clears the air

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kanye West asks pal to spill Tesla CEO texts to clears the air
Kanye West asks pal to spill 'Tesla CEO' texts to clears the air

Kanye West, the renowned Yeezy fashion designer and rapper, has reached out to his friend Ian Connor to share text messages exchanged with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a bid to clarify his mental health status and address issues surrounding his diagnosis. 

West's messages were shared on Instagram, where he not only disclosed his diagnosis of autism but also challenged the perception that he has bipolar disorder.

The text messages, posted early Wednesday, revealed West's desire to communicate with Musk, stating, "When are we going to speak? You owe me nothing." West emphasized that if they do speak, the nature of their relationship must change, and he asserted, "I'm not bipolar; I have signs of autism from my [2002] car accident." This incident harks back to his famous car crash, which inspired his hit song Through the Wire, recorded with his jaw wired shut.

West had previously revealed a bipolar diagnosis in 2018 but later claimed he was "mentally misdiagnosed" in a Twitter statement in 2022. In these messages, he also touched on his family issues, mentioning his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his concerns about their children.

West didn't stop at discussing his diagnosis; he also criticized Musk for referring to him as a "friend" with the intention of boosting Musk's struggling platform, Twitter. Furthermore, West enlisted Ian Connor's help to make these messages public after he was banned from the platform for making offensive comments.

The exact motivation behind West's return to social media remains unclear, as he has recently been occupied with public displays of affection with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Europe. 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?
Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night
Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter

Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter
Travis Kelce teases dad's 'terrifying conversation' with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce teases dad's 'terrifying conversation' with Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle pulls up 'serious-face' amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle pulls up 'serious-face' amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet
Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future

Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future
‘Suits’ craze sparks Netflix's spending power on licensed titles

‘Suits’ craze sparks Netflix's spending power on licensed titles
The Kardashians' on-screen 'Dr. Pat' faces legal trouble

The Kardashians' on-screen 'Dr. Pat' faces legal trouble
Sabrina Carpenter gives Taylor Swift's hit a makeover ahead of Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter gives Taylor Swift's hit a makeover ahead of Eras Tour
Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures

Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures
Post Malone gets a 'Better Now' boost from Taylor Swift's compliment

Post Malone gets a 'Better Now' boost from Taylor Swift's compliment