Kanye West asks pal to spill 'Tesla CEO' texts to clears the air

Kanye West, the renowned Yeezy fashion designer and rapper, has reached out to his friend Ian Connor to share text messages exchanged with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a bid to clarify his mental health status and address issues surrounding his diagnosis.

West's messages were shared on Instagram, where he not only disclosed his diagnosis of autism but also challenged the perception that he has bipolar disorder.

The text messages, posted early Wednesday, revealed West's desire to communicate with Musk, stating, "When are we going to speak? You owe me nothing." West emphasized that if they do speak, the nature of their relationship must change, and he asserted, "I'm not bipolar; I have signs of autism from my [2002] car accident." This incident harks back to his famous car crash, which inspired his hit song Through the Wire, recorded with his jaw wired shut.

West had previously revealed a bipolar diagnosis in 2018 but later claimed he was "mentally misdiagnosed" in a Twitter statement in 2022. In these messages, he also touched on his family issues, mentioning his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his concerns about their children.



West didn't stop at discussing his diagnosis; he also criticized Musk for referring to him as a "friend" with the intention of boosting Musk's struggling platform, Twitter. Furthermore, West enlisted Ian Connor's help to make these messages public after he was banned from the platform for making offensive comments.

The exact motivation behind West's return to social media remains unclear, as he has recently been occupied with public displays of affection with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Europe.