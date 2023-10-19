 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Taylor Swift's surprising move to support Travis Kelce revealed

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Taylor Swift's surprising move to support Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the new celebrity couple in town, are taking their romance to new heights. It has been reported that the pop sensation has decided to allegedly secure her own suite at Arrowhead Stadium to make her fandom more visible by cheering for her new love interest throughout the remaining 2023 NFL season.

The couple went official with their relationship as they were seen getting cosy together on two consecutive date nights over the weekend after the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Denver Broncos.

According to a celebrity gossip site, Deuxmoi, it has been revealed that Taylor has allegedly got her own suit at Arrowhead Stadium.

Deuxmoi quoted a source revealing, "Word on the street is that Taylor bought a box at Arrowhead for the rest of the season. Things are getting serious."

Swifties-turned-NFL fans are in a frenzy at the prospect of seeing their favourite superstar cheering for her boyfriend at more games.

In addition to making waves in the sports industry, Swift has also been shining in the headlines of the entertainment industry. 

Her Eras Tour concert movie has been declared to be the highest-ever grossing concert movie for an opening weekend as it has amassed a total of $96 million in the USA and Canada. 

