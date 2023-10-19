Meghan Markle pulls up 'serious-face' amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly eager to go back to their kids are personal holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their kids behind and jetted off to Atlanta, were seen in a tensed body language amid trip.

Speaking about Meghan’s trouble, expert Judi James said: "This is a much more practical and even serious-faced look from Harry and Meghan, who have chosen to uncouple from their signature clasped hands togetherness as Meghan walks across the tarmac first, taking care of business by pointing to the waiting cars while Harry saunters up several paces behind her, chatting to a member of their entourage."

Judi added: "The idyllic hand-in-hand wandering through empty streets look of their holiday photo is gone and Meghan's raised armed point, dipped chin and speedy-looking stride suggests some tension as she takes the lead, as though she might be keen to get back to their home."

Meanwhile, Harry was seen relatively relaxed on the trip, says Judi: "Harry does seem to have brought a more relaxed holiday vibe back with him, still dressed in his white t-shirt and casual cap, while, despite the lack of a smile, he appears to be in less of a hurry as he brings up the rear and chats."