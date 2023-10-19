 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pulls up 'serious-face' amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Meghan Markle pulls up serious-face amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle pulls up 'serious-face' amid distance from kids Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly eager to go back to their kids are personal holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their kids behind and jetted off to Atlanta, were seen in a tensed body language amid trip.

Speaking about Meghan’s trouble, expert Judi James said: "This is a much more practical and even serious-faced look from Harry and Meghan, who have chosen to uncouple from their signature clasped hands togetherness as Meghan walks across the tarmac first, taking care of business by pointing to the waiting cars while Harry saunters up several paces behind her, chatting to a member of their entourage."

Judi added: "The idyllic hand-in-hand wandering through empty streets look of their holiday photo is gone and Meghan's raised armed point, dipped chin and speedy-looking stride suggests some tension as she takes the lead, as though she might be keen to get back to their home."

Meanwhile, Harry was seen relatively relaxed on the trip, says Judi: "Harry does seem to have brought a more relaxed holiday vibe back with him, still dressed in his white t-shirt and casual cap, while, despite the lack of a smile, he appears to be in less of a hurry as he brings up the rear and chats."

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?
Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night
Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter

Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter
Travis Kelce teases dad's 'terrifying conversation' with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce teases dad's 'terrifying conversation' with Taylor Swift
Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future

Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future
‘Suits’ craze sparks Netflix's spending power on licensed titles

‘Suits’ craze sparks Netflix's spending power on licensed titles
Kanye West asks pal to spill 'Tesla CEO' texts to clears the air

Kanye West asks pal to spill 'Tesla CEO' texts to clears the air
The Kardashians' on-screen 'Dr. Pat' faces legal trouble

The Kardashians' on-screen 'Dr. Pat' faces legal trouble
Sabrina Carpenter gives Taylor Swift's hit a makeover ahead of Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter gives Taylor Swift's hit a makeover ahead of Eras Tour
Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures

Britney Spears spills the tea on life's simple pleasures
Post Malone gets a 'Better Now' boost from Taylor Swift's compliment

Post Malone gets a 'Better Now' boost from Taylor Swift's compliment