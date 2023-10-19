 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

A fighter—that aptly described the character Suzanne Somers was. For evidence, after her decades of battle with breast cancer, it bounced back in last July. 

However, the Three’s Company star remained adamant not to bow down against the deadly invader.

Putting up a brave face, the late actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little ****** pops up, I continue to bat it back,” adding, “I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me.”

She continued, “It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient when you get that dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach,” she continued. “Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”

Long fraught with cancer, including breast and skin, Suzanne breathed her last on Oct.15, as closed-one described she died “peacefully at home” prior to her 77th birthday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the deceased star’s publicist R. Couri said.

He added, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

