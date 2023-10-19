Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle

 
Jussie Smollett, an American actor and singer, best known for his role as Jamal Lyon on the television series Empire, has decided to go into rehab amid his ongoing appeal in his Chicago criminal case.

Smollett's rep confirmed the news of the actor getting help from a rehab facility, stating, "Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years."

In an interview with TMZ, the rep said that they are proud of the work being put in by the actor.

Jussie, who falsely claimed that two Trump supporters attacked him in 2019, was found guilty of lying to the cops and was sentenced to 150 days in prison. 

He secured an early release with an appeal shortly after the sentence, and now he has been seen, getting back to his casual routine.

Jussie appeared to be directing a project with Vivica A. Fox.

The You're So Beautiful didn't appear to be keeping a low profile as he has been spotted on several movie sets in California, on a hike in Los Angeles with his Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson, and to everyone's surprise, also made an appearance at BET Awards last year.

According to TMZ, Jussie is getting from the rehab regarding drug abuse mentioned many times during his trial. 

