entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Taylor Swift’s ‘boyfriend’ Travis Kelce pays $6M for privacy

Thursday, October 19, 2023

It seems Travis Kelce has moved onto the serious phase of the reported relationship with Taylor Swift as the NFL star bought a $6 million luxurious mansion in Kansas City to buy privacy from prying eyes, according to TMZ.

Birds chirped to the tabloid the house is located in a gated-community, meaning the Chiefs tight end can afford some privacy.

Following the apparent romantic link with the Grammy winner, the 33-year-old was caught in the web of fans, and media frenzy prompted him to get perturbed after his previous home had become a tourist spot.

Apart from providing seclusion, the property ticks all the splendor checkboxes: 6 bedrooms and six baths with a massive living space of 16,000 square feet.

Not to mention, the house has a giant pool with a waterfall attached, along with a tennis and pickle ball and a mini golf course.

Meanwhile, the tipsters also tattled that the pair is dating, which requires more privacy and has influenced his decision to make the big purchase to avoid the pesky paparazzi.

