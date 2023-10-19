 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie dons retro style for 'Maria' biopic scenes

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Angelina Jolie dons retro style for Maria biopic scenes
 Angelina Jolie dons retro style for 'Maria' biopic scenes

Angelina Jolie appeared to have completely immersed herself in her character as revealed by the iconic Hollywood A-lister's new look while filming scenes of her upcoming biopic Maria.

Angelina is starring as Maria Callas in the biopic of iconic opera singer, the production of the movie is in full swing as the crew was spotted shooting in Athens last week and now in Katakolo, Greece.

The pictures obtained by the Daily Mail featured the 48-year-old actress accompanied by co-star Haluk Bilginer, who plays Aristotle Onassis, the actress's on-screen lover.

They reportedly filmed a scene on the boat Christina O, designed by Maria's boyfriend, Onassis, and his wife, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Angelina Jolie dons retro style for Maria biopic scenes
 Angelina Jolie dons retro style for 'Maria' biopic scenes

Angelina appeared to be immersed in the character as she was spotted wearing a white headscarf paired with white gloves and a pair of retro sunglasses.

She rocked the set in a black and white striped shirt paired with a white skirt. She chatted with the film crew while being aboard the vintage vessel as they continued filming.

Maria is a biopic directed by Pablo Larrain. It follows the turbulent life and legacy of the iconic opera singer.

It has also been revealed that Angelina will wear Maria's real clothes in the film, including vintage furs.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake was set-up for publicity

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake was set-up for publicity
Netflix’s most bone-chilling horror show right now: Read here

Netflix’s most bone-chilling horror show right now: Read here
Britney Spears’ memoir comes at a bad time for Justin Timberlake: Insider

Britney Spears’ memoir comes at a bad time for Justin Timberlake: Insider
Robert Pattinson bags new role in anime film

Robert Pattinson bags new role in anime film
Justin Timberlake to stay silent amid Britney Spears bombshell revelations video

Justin Timberlake to stay silent amid Britney Spears bombshell revelations
Jennifer Aniston's new dress refreshes decade old look

Jennifer Aniston's new dress refreshes decade old look
Martin Scorsese reveals Paramount's abrupt exit from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' video

Martin Scorsese reveals Paramount's abrupt exit from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Taylor Swift’s ‘boyfriend’ Travis Kelce pays $6M for privacy

Taylor Swift’s ‘boyfriend’ Travis Kelce pays $6M for privacy
Scarlett Johansson ramps up pressure on SAG-AFTRA to end strike

Scarlett Johansson ramps up pressure on SAG-AFTRA to end strike
Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses
King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'

King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'
Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report

Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report