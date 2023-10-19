Tori Spelling leaves LA home after armed man takes over neighborhood

Tori Spelling had to evacuate her rental home after a man was arrested for holding a hostage at gunpoint in her neighborhood.



On Wednesday afternoon, the Trick actress was seen in Los Angeles amid the commotion which reportedly involved an armed man who broke inside a home with an AR-15.

The suspect was photographed wearing a white T-shirt, blue basketball shorts as the SWAT team officers handcuffed and arrested him.

Standing distressed with other neighbors, Tori was dressed in a yellow graphic, cargo pants and blue-and-white sneakers as she wore a black beanie.

The disturbing event comes after Tori’s husband of 17 years Dean McDermott announced their divorce in June this year, and is already seeing another woman named Lily Calo.

Tori has reportedly been struggling with her finances and mental health as recently she and her five children had to live in a motel after their home was infested with mold.

According to Page Six, Tori also stayed for days in a hospital, in August, without revealing any details about her illness or condition.