Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake was set-up for publicity

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake romance was set-up by their respective managers, publicists and agents for “publicity.”



The Toxic hitmaker and the NSYNC member both were at the height of their careers and were very young when they started romancing each other.

A source revealed their relationship was “heavily influenced” by Spears’ team in hopes of cashing in on it and making “millions of dollars.”

“Britney was young, naïve and heavily influenced by her team when she and Justin dated” between 1998 and 2002, an insider told In Touch Weekly.

“Managers, agents and publicists saw dollar signs — they knew that being a young Hollywood power couple would benefit their brands,” the insider added.

Explaining how their relationship was never all lovey dovey behind the scenes, the source said, “But they could never really be a normal couple.”

“Because of all the pressure,” the insider continued. “There was a huge clash of egos and jealous fights became a regular occurrence. Justin had trust issues.”

Spears’ first boyfriend at age 14, Reg Jones, also claimed that Spears and Timberlake were both “living a lie,” adding, “Her people made her lie about it.”

“When she started touring with ’NSync, they pushed me away,” he added. “Her relationship with Justin was for publicity [at first]. But he ended up taking my girlfriend.”