Kim Kardashian gets candid about feeling ‘desperate’ to find love

Kim Kardashian talked about the “desperation” associated with single women to find love during the latest episode of The Kardashians.



The reality TV megastar also revealed that ideal age for the man she wants to date following her messy divorce from Kanye West and whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

During the fresh episode of the show, Kim can be seen chatting with her friends in London before attending an Arsenal F.C. game.

The Skims founder’s friends talk of the “cute guys” that might show up at the game while looking at the mother-of-four.

"Why are you all looking at me? I have age limits, guys," she reacted. "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need [someone in their] 40's."

Kim seemed to be hinting at the 13-year age difference she had with Davidson. It could also be a hint at her huge age gap with Odell Beckham Jr., whom she dated recently.

She later spoke out of “desperation” of her “married” friends of setting her up with someone while insisting that she does not want to hook up with anyone.

In a confessional, she said, "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone.”

"I'm genuinely just okay with being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way,” she added.