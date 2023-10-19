 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift romance

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Alex Rodriguez recently gave his opinion on Taylor Swift’s hyped relationship with Travis Kelce as he recalled his dating era with Jennifer Lopez.

After Katy Perry and Olivia Wilde, the retired Yankees baseball player is the most recent one to weigh in on the new romance.

Alex gave his statement in an exclusive interview to E!News, "I love it, I think it's great. It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool," he told the Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight.

A-Rod continued that he is familiar with the kind of media attention such news gets as he reminisced about his relationships with A-list celebrities including Jennifer and Cameron Diaz.

The shortstop says he also relates to Travis for the pressure he feels when the Lover crooner is cheering him on from the stands. 

"In high school, if there's a girl you have a crush on, you want to put on a good show. We're all showmen,” he confessed.

