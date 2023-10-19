Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West wrath with major move

Kim Kardashian talked of her risky deal that could bring upon her the wrath of her former husband Kanye West.



The reality TV megastar dished on how she risked enraging the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, by hiring a male nanny for their kids.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder said she is afraid of the way Kanye may react after discovering that she has a male caretaker for their brood.

“I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” she said during the show.

She admitted that she fears how Kanye, with whom she shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, would react to the news.

“I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that,” said Kim Kardashian.

However, to her surprise, Kanye was “so nice” to the nanny when she introduced them. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him,” she said.

“He was so nice to him,” Kim continued. “He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.'”