Thursday, October 19, 2023
Offset candidly dishes on first impressions: 'I shot my shot'

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Rapper and singer Offset gets candid about the first time he saw Cardi B and how he ‘instantly’ knew she was the ‘one’ of him.

The musician weighed in on everything in one of his interviews on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The first time Offset ever laid eyes on Cardi B, “I had seen her online, and I just loved the way... how raw she was and how confident she was.”

She didn’t give a f*** what nobody thought And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know I’m saying?”

He also added, “Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”

Later on into the chat, the star also shed some light into his inner thought process and admitted, “First off, she's a family person. I pay attention to... f*** the music and all that s***. That s*** never mattered — that's not what I look at.”

“I look at your home values because I'm from the South, so I'm raised by my mother and grandmother. I come from strong women and I see how dedicated and determined she was to get to a certain place for her family.”

After all, “She comes from the bottom, from stripping, and she was still helping the family with that little money.”

“It's [also] her grind and her focus,” he added. “You can't tell her nothing and it's the same way with me. There's nothing you can tell me I can't do at all. I don't care what you think. It's that determination.”

Before signing off he also touched on the method he’s employing to win back Cardi B’s trust after their marital tiff, and said, “first off by like respecting her position, right? We both public figures, we both in the eyes of people. Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman.”

