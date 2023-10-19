 
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark new war with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have sparked a new feud with Victoria Beckham by eyeing a Netflix documentary following in the footsteps of David Beckham.

The aspiring chef and the Transformers star are reportedly in talks with the streaming giant for a docuseries on their life after marriage,

However, Victoria Beckham has reservations about it as she fears they could spill details of their infamous family feud and bring shame upon the Beckham family and brand.

“While Vic and Nicola appeared to be on good terms again, behind the camera it’s a very different story,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

While things between Victoria and Nicola appear fine in photographs, their rift is far from over and with this recent deal, “tensions are even higher now,” the source revealed.

“Victoria is understandably panicked about what Nicola could say – especially given how TV execs are always pushing for spicy lines on these tell-all documentaries,” the insider added.

“She and David are too experienced to let their guard down, but she worries that Nicola could inadvertently make a throwaway comment that could portray her in a negative light."

For the unversed, Victoria and Nicola were not on talking terms for almost a year and only reconciled on first wedding anniversary of the latter with Brooklyn Beckham.  

