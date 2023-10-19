Britney Spears dealt a financial blow as book goes on sale 'by accident'

Britney Spears seems to have received a major financial blow as hundreds of people on Thursday said her upcoming book has been released by mistake in Mexico.

The highly-anticipated book titled "The Woman in Me" was due to release in October 2024.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the book has already gone on sale in Mexico City by accident.



Several fans claimed to have the book and some of them were seen sharing snippets online.

Britney Spears, who claimed in the book that Justin Timberlake got her pregnant, has yet to respond to rumors that are flooding social media ahead of the date set for its release.

Spears recently parted ways from actor Sam Asghari after 14 months of their marriage.