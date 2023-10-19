 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Meghan Markle's only seen 'rude' blunt shocks since wedding vows

Experts have just referenced Meghan Markle’s current reality as well as the stark difference she must have noticed, starting from the day she exchanged wedding vows.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims about the Sussexes.

All of this has been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser referenced the similarities that exist between Meghan Markle and her late mother-in-law Diana.

She even went as far as to say, “What awaited both women on the other side of their wedding vows was a rude, blunt shock.”

“They were expected to toe lines, wave on demand and not challenge the status quo that had been in place since before the advent of the zipper,” the expert also noted.

But the biggest similarity was the fact that “ultimately, both women would defy the Men in Grey to chart their own courses, with messy, complicated consequences.”

