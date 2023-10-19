Unwilling to flee war, Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in-law says 'people need me' in Gaza

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and a picture he shared on his X account.—Reuters/X/file

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law remains unwavering in his commitment as an emergency doctor in Gaza, despite pleas from his family, citing his dedication to the people in need, Humza said Thursday.

This decision comes in the wake of a shrapnel drone attack that affected the family of Nadia El-Nakla, who is not only the wife of the Scottish premier but also an SNP councillor for Dundee City Council. The attack coincided with the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Elizabeth and Maged, the parents of Nadia El-Nakla, had undertaken a journey to Gaza a week prior to the unexpected eruption of hostilities initiated by Hamas. Their primary purpose was to visit Ms. El-Nakla's 92-year-old grandmother, as well as her brother, Mohammed El-Nakla, a doctor, and his family.

Throughout the past week, Dr El-Nakla has steadfastly continued his work at the hospital in the strife-ridden city, resisting the entreaties of his concerned sister. A poignant video shared by Humza Yousaf captures the dedication of his brother-in-law as he tends to a baby and a toddler injured in the city.

Yousaf's words convey the doctor's unwavering commitment: "My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in the hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest his response 'I can't leave my people when they need me.' Health workers in Gaza are heroes."

A missile fired from Israel struck a house in close proximity to where the El-Nakla family and around 100 others were staying, shattering windows and mirrors. The shocking news of the attack reached Mr Yousaf approximately 45 minutes after his speech at the SNP conference, during which he had shared the anxieties of his mother-in-law, who had spent a sleepless night due to worry.

Earlier in the week, Ms El-Nakla disclosed that her brother had reached a point where he felt unable to treat anyone further due to the shortage of medical supplies and the influx of the deceased. With her parents in Gaza, her emotional journey from fear to despair was evident.

She described the dire circumstances in Gaza, where people were forced to sleep on football pitches, with ongoing bomb attacks. Morgues were overwhelmed, and basic necessities like food, water, and electricity were scarce. She lamented the impact on innocent children and the devastation that Gaza was enduring.

This heartbreaking situation prompted Elizabeth to express her anguish in a call with her daughter and the First Minister, SNP MP Chris Law shared the words: "Last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops, and then I will be at peace, I can't take another night."

Humza Yousaf, along with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, has been advocating for a ceasefire in the Middle East. They accused Israel of imposing "collective punishment" on Gaza as a response to Hamas' actions. They also called for humanitarian corridors to be established, allowing the safe passage of essential supplies and innocent civilians away from the conflict zone.