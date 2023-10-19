 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities

Experts fear Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have completely been stripped of their normal identities since their respective marriages into the Firm.

These revelations have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

Ms Elser’s piece highlighted on aspect of royal life that ‘no one’ has talked about and admitted, “One thing that unites Diana, Fergie and Meghan (and I wonder about Kate and Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh also) is the loneliness that followed hot on the heels of them getting their HRH.”

Because in those moments after ‘I do’ Sarah Ferguson, Kate Middleton and even Meghan Markle became members of the House of Windsor.

From that moment on “gone were their civilian, normal lives along with their identities, autonomy and agency, supplanted by the needs and priorities of a survive-at-all-costs institution.”

And according to Ms Elser, “it generally has not ended well,” ever.

