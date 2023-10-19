 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report

Thursday, October 19, 2023

King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report 

A hacker has stolen DNA profiles of the British royal family, according to a report.

The report said that a hacker who identified himself as Golum online has leaked the genetic profiles of four million people on dark web.

The genetic profiles were stolen from DNA testing firm 23andMe and published on the cybercrime marketplace BreachForums.

The hacker said that the leaked dataset includes profiles of the British Royal Family, dynasties such as the Rothchilds and Rockefellers and some of “the wealthies people living in the US and Western Europe”.

Identities of the royal family members who were targeted by the hacker have not been revealed.

The hacker said the stolen detailed DNA profiles include email addresses, photos, gender, date of birth, and genetic ancestry.

Express.co.uk reported that profiles are being sold for £8 each ($10) or 83p ($1) if bought in blocks of 100,000.


