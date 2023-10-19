Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian will ‘regret’ letting Tristan Thompson go

Khloé Kardashian is ready for Tristan Thompson to find someone and move on

Khloé Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is afraid her ex Tristan Thompson will move on before her and leave her regretting not getting back with him.

“I really worry for Khloe that if Tristan does meet somebody one day and does move on,” Jenner said in this week’s episode of The Kardashians. “Is she going to regret not getting back with him fully?”

Kris had a heart-to-heart with her daughter about her co-parenting situation with ex Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True and son Tatum.

“You and Tristan do spend a lot of quality co-parenting time together,” Kris asked her daughter. “What happens if he moves on and you haven’t moved on? How are you going to feel about that?”

“I don’t know until I get there,” Kardashian replied. “But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy, whatever that means.”

“I see how he looks at you, I see, you know, the effort he puts into you and the kids,” said Kris.

“Tristan is a great guy,” replied Kardashian. “If you don’t think it infuriates me that I basically helped mold this person to who he is and now the greatness of him gets to be shared with someone else, yeah that’s very frustrating for me, but that’s no reason for me to just settle for someone who didn’t feel this way about me.”

“Everyone was thinking about themselves. Everyone. From all the girls, they were thinking about themselves, to Tristan every time this happened, no one ever thought about me. And so what I’m doing right now is I’m thinking about me,” asserted Khloé Kardashian.

In 2021, Tristan famously cheated on the 39-year-old with Maralee Nichols and welcomed a son with her in December of the same year. Kardashian then dumped him immediately.

As of now, the two are living together in Kardashian’s home while Tristan’s home is undergoing repairs.