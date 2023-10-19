 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only solution amid royal emergency

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the need of the time amid Royal crisis.

The Royal sisters, born to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, might come to the rescue as King Charles faces shortage of working family members.

Speaking about the problems amid ‘slimmed-down monarchy,’ a source tells OK! magazine: "Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfil the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad.

"There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie.

"It will be a case of increasing those responsibilities as opposed to making them into full-time working royals,” they add.

This comes three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left for the US after quitting as senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now
Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’

Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities
Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles

Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles
MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

‘Twin flames’ Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian playfully bash each other – Watch video

‘Twin flames’ Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian playfully bash each other – Watch

Meghan Markle’s only seen ‘rude’ blunt shocks since wedding vows

Meghan Markle’s only seen ‘rude’ blunt shocks since wedding vows
Prince William meets Windrush survivor as Kate Middleton takes a break from duties

Prince William meets Windrush survivor as Kate Middleton takes a break from duties

Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian will ‘regret’ letting Tristan Thompson go

Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian will ‘regret’ letting Tristan Thompson go
Meghan Markle’s needs a line between bravery and ego-driven foolhardiness

Meghan Markle’s needs a line between bravery and ego-driven foolhardiness
King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report

King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report

Meghan Markle has refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box

Meghan Markle has refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box