Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the need of the time amid Royal crisis.

The Royal sisters, born to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, might come to the rescue as King Charles faces shortage of working family members.

Speaking about the problems amid ‘slimmed-down monarchy,’ a source tells OK! magazine: "Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfil the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad.

"There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie.

"It will be a case of increasing those responsibilities as opposed to making them into full-time working royals,” they add.

This comes three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left for the US after quitting as senior royals.