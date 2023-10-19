King Charles names his biggest regret about coronation weekend

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception for personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation at Buckingham Palace.



Speaking on the occasion, the king revealed his biggest regret about his Coronation weekend.

The monarch said it was being too far away to see the performers at the Windsor Castle concert.



He said that he wished he had been sitting closer or had taken his binoculars.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, to host a Buckingham Palace reception to thank organizers of the Coronation weekend in May and events following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.



