Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal

Britney Spears has opened up about her tumultuous 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in her newly published memoir, The Woman in Me.

The 41-year-old singer, whose legal battles and personal life have been the subject of intense public scrutiny, exposes the heart-wrenching details of her life under conservatorship.

Britney Spears discloses how her every move was monitored and controlled during the conservatorship, leaving her feeling like she was "treated like [she] was a bank robber" without any valid reason.

She recounted instances where she was deemed "too sick" to make her own personal decisions, yet somehow "healthy enough" to maintain a relentless work schedule, performing for thousands of fans worldwide.

The singer also claims that her father, Jamie Spears, coerced her into rehab in 2018 by threatening her with legal action and characterizing her as an "idiot" if she refused. Britney's memoir underscores her belief that she was essentially seen as a "cash flow" for her family throughout the conservatorship.

Moreover, Britney Spears points the finger at her father, with support from her mother Lynne Spears and business manager Louise (Lou) M. Taylor, for initiating the conservatorship, which was initially intended as a temporary measure but became permanent by the end of 2008.

Jamie Spears, who took control of Britney's life and finances following her very public mental health struggles, has maintained that his actions were meant to protect his daughter from financial exploitation. Lou Taylor, accused of being the mastermind behind the decision, has consistently denied these allegations.

The singer's candid revelations have renewed the public's interest in her legal battle to regain autonomy over her life, raising questions about the conservatorship system and its impact on individuals' rights and well-being.