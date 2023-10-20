Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its beloved series, Sweet Magnolias, for a fourth season. Fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief after a period of uncertainty following the release of the third season last July.

The delay in the renewal decision was attributed to the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Despite these obstacles, Netflix had always intended to renew the series, given its consistently strong viewership figures.

'Sweet Magnolias,' based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, features a talented ensemble cast led by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.

The series follows the lives of lifelong friends navigating relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Fans expressed concern during the prolonged wait for the renewal, fearing the story might have concluded. However, Netflix executives remained confident in the series's appeal, especially among its substantial female audience, ensuring its return for another season of heartwarming drama and small-town charm.