Friday, October 20, 2023
Britney Spears shuns TV interviews for upcoming memoir

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears has set the entertainment world abuzz with her forthcoming memoir, "The Woman In Me," packed with shocking revelations. However, the 41-year-old icon has made it clear that she won't be doing any TV interviews to promote her book.

In a recent exchange with People, Spears opted for an email interview, revealing her aversion to sit-down conversations with the media. Even rumors of potential appearances on shows like "60 Minutes" and an exclusive interview with Oprah have been firmly ruled out, as reported by TMZ.

According to inside sources, the decision to forego a traditional press tour was entirely Britney's own, as she wishes to avoid personal questions and an invasive spotlight on her life.

The book, set to release on October 24, contains startling admissions. Spears confesses to a past infidelity, admitting to kissing choreographer Wade Robson while she was dating Justin Timberlake. 

In her words, "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night." 

She also revealed a deeply personal and difficult experience, disclosing that she had an abortion at the age of 19 during her relationship with Timberlake, but the couple managed to work through it.

