Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?

Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift has the Midas touch—global hit The Eras Tour, and now the first concert film. Unfortunately, those films billed against the mega-pop star are bound to stand in line. One example is Martin Scorsese's new epic, Killers of the Flower Moon.

However, the movie has all the ingredients to reach the top spot: a star-studded cast, a strong script, and a stellar filmmaker. But the film will stand behind the pop cultural sensation's flick at the box office, according to Looper.

The previous weekend, the Swifties shot up the concert-based film's business to $92 million, and a $27-37 million haul is expected this week, leading the movie to reign the bpx office.

On the other hand, the Leonardo-starrer movie is projected to experience a 70% drop as the historical drama is set to rake in $20 to $25 million on debut.

Killers of the Flower Moon are the latest offering of Martin in years. The story revolves around the scores of murders that upheaval the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the film has received rave reviews from critics. Writing for /Film critic, Lex Briscuo said, "There's no denying how sharp Scorsese's instincts are as a filmmaker, and it truly cannot be understated that, at 80 years young, he's definitely still got it."

