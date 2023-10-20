Britney Spears 'learning freedom' after ending 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears, the pop sensation who often makes headlines with her chart-topping hits has again embraced the headlines but this time the spotlight is on her upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

In addition to the bombshell revelations already making waves, Britney has also shared her casual routine.

According to The Blast, Britney appeared in an interview with People Magazine and revealed what she does in her free time.

The pop music icon stated that she is a simple girl who spends her free time playing with her dog and watching the all-time hit iconic sitcom series Friends.

Britney revealed, "Since the 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, I have been learning this new freedom," adding that this gets very challenging for her at times.

Britney continued, "I really love people. I love God, I still love my family and close friends, I love tea parties and dinner parties."

The Piece of Me singer also appeared to be a traveling enthusiast as she stated, "I love, love to travel and explore."

Britney also insisted that self-love in one's life is very important, adding that she likes to take things one day at a time and is learning to breathe.

Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.