entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons

Britney Spears opens up about the sacrifices she made during her 13-year conservatorship, shedding light on her unwavering determination to spend time with her children. 

The pop icon, in her newly released memoir, The Woman in Me, candidly shares the challenges she faced under the court-ordered conservatorship, which granted her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer control over her personal and financial affairs in 2008 following a highly publicized breakdown.

Spears recalls her two involuntary hospitalizations for psychological assessments, moments that convinced her to comply with the conservatorship's demands.

 "After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body anytime they wanted to," Spears writes, explaining her reasons for going along with the arrangements.

The iconic singer admits to feeling robbed of her freedom and womanhood. "My freedom in exchange for naps with my children — it was a trade I was willing to make," Spears writes.

However, her unwavering desire to spend time with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, led her to endure the constraints of the conservatorship. 

The conservatorship, under the control of her father for nearly 14 years, finally came to an end in November 2021, following Britney's impassioned plea to terminate it in June of the same year.

