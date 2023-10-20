Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boy's Luxe nursery: Goals

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are undoubtedly embracing the nesting phase as they eagerly await the arrival of their baby boy.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder recently gave her followers a glimpse of their luxurious nursery on her Instagram, leaving fans in awe.

In the Instagram photo dump shared on Wednesday, Kardashian revealed a stunning maple hardwood paneled crib, which comes with an eye-popping price tag of $10,000.

The crib is beautifully adorned with neutral bedding and an adorable fuzzy blue monster stuffed animal. Positioned in front of two expansive windows offering a view of the couple's lush California estate, this nursery is nothing short of opulent.



Kardashian, who is already a mother to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, also took the opportunity to showcase her radiant pregnancy glow, sharing several photos of her growing baby bump.

Fans couldn't help but shower the expectant mother with compliments. One fan praised her, saying, "You look so amazing being preggers, girl! And that crib is life itself!"

Kourtney Kardashian's journey towards welcoming her baby boy continues to captivate her millions of followers, offering an intimate look into her beautiful new chapter.