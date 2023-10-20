 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boy's Luxe nursery: Goals

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boys Luxe nursery: Goals
Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boy's Luxe nursery: Goals 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are undoubtedly embracing the nesting phase as they eagerly await the arrival of their baby boy. 

The 44-year-old Poosh founder recently gave her followers a glimpse of their luxurious nursery on her Instagram, leaving fans in awe.

In the Instagram photo dump shared on Wednesday, Kardashian revealed a stunning maple hardwood paneled crib, which comes with an eye-popping price tag of $10,000. 

The crib is beautifully adorned with neutral bedding and an adorable fuzzy blue monster stuffed animal. Positioned in front of two expansive windows offering a view of the couple's lush California estate, this nursery is nothing short of opulent.

Kardashian, who is already a mother to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, also took the opportunity to showcase her radiant pregnancy glow, sharing several photos of her growing baby bump.

Fans couldn't help but shower the expectant mother with compliments. One fan praised her, saying, "You look so amazing being preggers, girl! And that crib is life itself!"

Kourtney Kardashian's journey towards welcoming her baby boy continues to captivate her millions of followers, offering an intimate look into her beautiful new chapter.

More From Entertainment:

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington roped in BBC series

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington roped in BBC series
Katie Price's surprising motherhood plans, following ex-Peter Andre's child news

Katie Price's surprising motherhood plans, following ex-Peter Andre's child news
King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry

King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry
Justin Timberlake's inner circle speaks on Britney Spears' revelations video

Justin Timberlake's inner circle speaks on Britney Spears' revelations
Snoop Dogg surprises Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday gift

Snoop Dogg surprises Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday gift
Paris Hilton's 'baby angel' Phoenix makes NYC debut

Paris Hilton's 'baby angel' Phoenix makes NYC debut
Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified Entertainment reach confidential settlement

Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified Entertainment reach confidential settlement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Prince Willliam in 'urgency' as Meghan Markle loses engagement ring

Prince Willliam in 'urgency' as Meghan Markle loses engagement ring
Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia video

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia
Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons

Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons