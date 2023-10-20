 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton's 'baby angel' Phoenix makes NYC debut

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Paris Hiltons baby angel Phoenix makes NYC debut
Paris Hilton's 'baby angel' Phoenix makes NYC debut

Paris Hilton, the 42-year-old perfume mogul and socialite, recently shared endearing images of her nine-month-old son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on Instagram. 

In the heartwarming posts, Hilton lovingly referred to her only child with husband Carter Reum as a 'baby angel,' as she documented his first visit to New York City.

The Instagram snapshots showcased Phoenix dressed in adorable head-to-toe Burberry fashion, sporting a plaid top, slacks, and tiny shoes. Paris Hilton, who had been donning a sparkling black gown, was elegantly made up in the photographs.

Phoenix's inaugural trip to Manhattan holds particular significance as it's where Hilton's younger sister, Nicky Hilton, resides with her husband, James Rothschild, and their three children. 

Paris Hilton, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her latest song, 'Lighter,' in collaboration with Steve Aoki, a venture that brought her to the city.

Hilton also made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, wearing the same gown and seated on a white leather sofa with a white bunny in the background.

Furthermore, Paris Hilton expressed her anticipation for the upcoming tell-all memoir by her close friend Britney Spears, who revealed some shocking personal details, including her past abortion, a topic that resonated with Hilton, who shared a similar experience in her own memoir earlier this year. Hilton emphasized the importance of talking about such challenging subjects for healing and letting go.

More From Entertainment:

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington roped in BBC series

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington roped in BBC series
Katie Price's surprising motherhood plans, following ex-Peter Andre's child news

Katie Price's surprising motherhood plans, following ex-Peter Andre's child news
King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry

King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry
Justin Timberlake's inner circle speaks on Britney Spears' revelations video

Justin Timberlake's inner circle speaks on Britney Spears' revelations
Snoop Dogg surprises Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday gift

Snoop Dogg surprises Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday gift
Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boy's Luxe nursery: Goals

Kourtney Kardashian shares sneak peek of baby boy's Luxe nursery: Goals

Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified Entertainment reach confidential settlement

Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified Entertainment reach confidential settlement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Prince Willliam in 'urgency' as Meghan Markle loses engagement ring

Prince Willliam in 'urgency' as Meghan Markle loses engagement ring
Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia video

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia
Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons

Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons