Paris Hilton's 'baby angel' Phoenix makes NYC debut

Paris Hilton, the 42-year-old perfume mogul and socialite, recently shared endearing images of her nine-month-old son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on Instagram.

In the heartwarming posts, Hilton lovingly referred to her only child with husband Carter Reum as a 'baby angel,' as she documented his first visit to New York City.

The Instagram snapshots showcased Phoenix dressed in adorable head-to-toe Burberry fashion, sporting a plaid top, slacks, and tiny shoes. Paris Hilton, who had been donning a sparkling black gown, was elegantly made up in the photographs.



Phoenix's inaugural trip to Manhattan holds particular significance as it's where Hilton's younger sister, Nicky Hilton, resides with her husband, James Rothschild, and their three children.



Paris Hilton, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her latest song, 'Lighter,' in collaboration with Steve Aoki, a venture that brought her to the city.

Hilton also made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, wearing the same gown and seated on a white leather sofa with a white bunny in the background.

Furthermore, Paris Hilton expressed her anticipation for the upcoming tell-all memoir by her close friend Britney Spears, who revealed some shocking personal details, including her past abortion, a topic that resonated with Hilton, who shared a similar experience in her own memoir earlier this year. Hilton emphasized the importance of talking about such challenging subjects for healing and letting go.