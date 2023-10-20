 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour' 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sizzling romance is set to go global as the Kansas City Chiefs star plans to join his rumored girlfriend during her international Eras Tour. 

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the couple is deeply committed and eagerly anticipating their time together while Taylor embarks on her international tour.

The insider disclosed, "Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. 

"Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," the source added. 

Taylor Swift's international journey commences on November 9th in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as per her official website. Conveniently, Kelce's team will be on a bye week, aligning with the Grammy winner's tour schedule, affording him the opportunity to venture to South America.

The source emphasized, "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can." 

Their relationship became public in September, two months after Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, made a playful attempt to give his number to the pop star on a friendship bracelet.

