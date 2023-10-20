Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West's daughter, North West, have revealed shocking news to fans. In a TikTok Live, North, sitting beside her mother, Kim, revealed that she suffers from dyslexia.



Dyslexia is a neurological condition that primarily affects a person's ability to read, write, and spell. Individuals with dyslexia may experience difficulties in processing and recognizing written words, often leading to challenges in language-related tasks.

As soon as North broke the news, she was immediately disrupted by her mother. The Kardashian star interrupted her daughter, saying, "Do you even know what that is?"

The SKIMS founder, who previously admitted that her daughter had lived a very independent life, now confessed that she purposefully doesn't talk about the stuff her 10-year-old daughter is going through.

She or North did not discuss the topic any further. Earlier, Kim revealed the dynamics her children live in, as she stated, "I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing."

She added, "Then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together."

Kim Kardashian was previously married to rapper Kanye West and shares four children with him, including North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.