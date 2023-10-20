 
Friday, October 20, 2023
‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington roped in BBC series

After the groundbreaking success of Game of Thrones, Kit Harrington is set to return to lead the BBC’s new series based on the story of Arthur Conan Doyle.

Helmed by Mark Gatiss, who also appeared in HBO’s global hit show, the latest adaption would be from the famed author’s short story Lot No. 249.

Sharing his excitement to bring another British writer’s story on-screen, the Sherlock creator said, “It’s a serious delight for me to delve once again into the brilliant work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this time for the Christmas ghost story.”

He continued, “Lot No.249 is personal favourite and is the grand-daddy (or should that be Mummy?) of a particular kind of end of Empire chiller: a ripping yarn packed with ghastly scares and who-knows-what lurking in the Victorian closet …”

Bankrolled by Adorable Media for BBC Arts, the series will be released on BBC Two.

Meanwhile, Kit previously starred in the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations and is set to prove his acting chops in the upcoming film Blood for Dust.

