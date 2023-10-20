Prince Willliam in 'urgency' as Meghan Markle loses engagement ring

Prince William is seemingly worried about Meghan Markle’s lost engagement ring.

The bling, that initially belonged to Princess Diana, has widely been missing from the Duchess of Sussex finger over the last few months.

While many predict this as a sign of trouble between Meghan and Prince Harry, expert Stefano Pietrini has a contrary opinion.

"It has been revealed that this removal has been completely unrelated to her relationship with the Duke of Sussex,” he said.

"Unfortunately, there have been issues with the setting of the ring which has resulted in the stones becoming loose. As two of the stones are part of Princess Diana’s collection there is even more urgency when it comes to protecting the ring."

Speaking about Prince William, the expert added: “William’s primary concern for the location of Meghan’s engagement ring has solely to do with the sentimental attachment of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds." He added that it is "no surprise" that William is committed to preserving his mother's legacy, with her jewellery being a big part of that.