Friday, October 20, 2023
Prince Harry told Princess Eugiene about 'painfully awkward' night with girlfriend

Prince Harry rang an urgent phone to cousin Princess Eugenie after an ‘awkward date.’

The cousins, who are very close to each other, share a loved-up bond.

With Eugenie’s help, Harry decided to go out on a date with Cressida Bonas. The second dinner, however, turned out to be ‘painful’ for the Duke of Sussex, who made a faux pas.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry reveals: "She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward."

The Duke then called up his cousin to discuss the disaster.

Harry added: “Discouraged, I told her the date had gone well but the ending had left something to be desired. She didn’t disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward."

Harry eventually went into date Cressida Bonas for two years before until 2014.

