Katie Price's surprising motherhood plans, following ex-Peter Andre's child news

Katie Price's ex Peter Andre, who is currently married to his wife Emily, recently announced that the couple is expecting another child together. Now, Katie Price has revealed her plans regarding embracing motherhood in the future.

The 45-year-old glamour model stated that she would love to have another kid.

According to The Mirror, in the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she said, "I am very maternal, so I would love to have another kid, that's just a no-brainer."

Katie is already mum to five, including her son 21-year-old son Harvey whom she shares with her ex Dwight Yorke, 18-year-old son Junior, and 16-year-old daughter Princess, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Peter Andre and Jett, 10, and Bunny, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Previously, the former I Am A Celebrity star has candidly confessed that having kids at older age is not easy.

Katie revealed her wish to have another baby following the announcement by ex-husband Peter who announced that he and wife Emily are expecting their third child together.

Peter is already a father to four as he shares Junior and Princess with Katie, a daughter, Amelia, 9, and a six-year-old son, Theo, with Emily.

