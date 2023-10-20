 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Matthew McConaughey granted legal protection against persistent stalker

Matthew McConaughey granted legal protection against persistent stalker

Matthew McConaughey, the Academy Award winner artist, will now be able to avoid his stalker as the actor has recently been granted a 5-year restraining order against the woman he alleges to his stalker. 

Matthew claims that the woman has been making him uncomfortable for years, and most recently, she showed up at his book event.

The woman allegedly believes that she and Matthew were in a relationship. The legal docs filed by the actor reveal he has been getting bothered by the woman since April 2022, and she has bombarded him with unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits to lure him into court.

Matthew got concerned after learning that the woman had bought a ticket to the photo op event of his children's book event, Just Because.

To ensure the safety of guests attending the event, he decided to file for a restraining order.

According to TMZ, The Wolf of the Wall Street star was granted the order by a judge on Thursday in court in the woman's absence. She had asked for a continuance, but the judge decided against her. The court decided that there was no good cause to delay the case anymore.

Regarding the book event, the woman did show up there and was immediately met by cops, and now, she would not be allowed anywhere near Matthew for the next five years. 

