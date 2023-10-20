US State Department official resigns over Biden's weapons support to Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets President Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on October 18, 2023. — AFP

Washington's decision to increase military funding to Israel has caused a US State Department official to resign, citing concerns that the US-backed Gaza conflict would cause additional misery for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In a memo posted online on Wednesday, Josh Paul, a director in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, claimed that President Joe Biden's administration was continuing the mistakes that Washington has been making for decades.

“The response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” he wrote.

“I fear we are repeating the same mistakes we have made these past decades, and I decline to be a part of it for longer,” he said.

He added that the Biden administration’s “blind support for one side” was leading to policy decisions that were “shortsighted, destructive, unjust and contradictory to the very values we publicly espouse”.

“I knew it was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do,” wrote Paul who was involved in arms transfers to US allies for more than 11 years.

“I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued — indeed, expanded and expedited – provision of lethal arms to Israel I have reached the end of that bargain,” he said.

In an interview with The New York Times, Paul also said that “continuing to give Israel what he described as carte blanche to kill a generation of enemies, only to create a new one, does not ultimately serve the United States’ interests”.

“What it leads to is this desire to sort of impose security at any cost, including in cost to the Palestinian civilian population,” he told the US publication. “And that doesn’t ultimately lead to security.”

Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, attacked southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel’s retaliation on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The exchange of fire in the region has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel and over 3,700 have been martyred in Gaza. Additionally, more than 14,000 Palestinians have been injured and over a million have become homeless.

Biden visited Israel on Wednesday, showing support and giving it “the green light to act as it sees fit” in Gaza.

