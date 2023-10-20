Britney Spears' fans slam Sherri Shepherd for mocking singer on live show

Britney Spears’ fans expressed their fury after Sherri Shepherd mocked her on a live show.

The Toxic crooner has been making news amid the upcoming release of her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me after she dropped a few bombshells about her past years.

Sherri appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she talked about the recent revelations made by Britney, including her abortion from the time she dated Justin Timberlake.

The broadcaster angered Britney's fans after Andy Cohen asked her if she finds her upcoming biography interesting.

“Not really because how many chapters are you gonna have? Crazy, Crazy, Crazy! I said it,” Sherri replied.

The snippets of the interview made rounds on social media where a Britney fan wrote, “Just another 'celebrity' using Britney’s name to get a quick 15 minutes of fame.”

Another penned: “She has no idea what Britney has been going through with her conservatorship and mental health issues. Britney is a strong and brave woman who has overcome many challenges and inspired millions of fans.”

A third fan called out Sherri by saying, “Don't be toxic.”



