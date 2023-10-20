Prince Harry’s fears over Meghan Markle coming true

Prince Harry always had this fear that his wife Meghan Markle might suffer with the same mental health issues as his late mother Princess Diana.



And it would be safe to say that his fears over Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health are coming true, according to In Touch Weekly.

An insider revealed to the outlet that Meghan has been going through health-related problems and have lost drastic weight as the couple faces money woes.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said to be stressed out as he “sees she isn’t herself, and that it’s affecting her health,” the insider told the publication.

Noting how Diana struggled with bulimia, the source continued, “He’s made it clear that he fears his wife will suffer in the same way his mother did, and his experiences have made him hyper aware of mental health red flags.”

In order to help his wife in such difficult times, Harry feels it would make a huge impact on her mental health if they move to New York City from California.

“He’s concerned that LA isn’t the best environment for her right now,” the tipster shared, noting how her obsession with Hollywood has taken their focus away from their philanthropic work.

“He thinks New York might be a better fit for them. He misses the hustle and bustle of a big city, and it’s closer to London. He just wants his wife to be happy and healthy.”