Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears once again made serious claims against ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after dropping the abortion bombshell.

The 41-year-old singer dated Justin from 1999 to 2022, and talked about it in the upcoming memoir The Woman In Me.

An excerpt obtained by TIME shows Britney writing about how fast Justin moved on from their relationship. According to her, the Cry Me a River crooner "slept with six or seven girls" weeks after they broke up.

"He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him," she penned.

The revelation comes after Britney opened up about the abortion she had to get at the age of 19 because Justin "wasn’t ready to be a father."

Sharing the news in the excerpt, she recalled saying, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day."

However, Britney claimed they both weren’t ready to have a baby, "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy, and I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have it either."