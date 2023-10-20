Dolly Parton, Mylie Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with a touch of rock

Dolly Parton has featured Mylie Cyrus on a new rock version of 'Wrecking Ball' on her album 'Rockstar'

Dolly Parton has made a comeback with her 49th solo album Rockstar, and this one is for rock lovers.

Ahead of the release of her complete album on November 17, the singer dropped her cover of her goddaughter Miley Cyrus’ hit song Wrecking Ball. Parton has featured Miley on the new rock version.

The country music icon took to Instagram to announce her new single, writing, “Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus) Out Now!”

The caption was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the two singers.

Miley also took to her Instagram to announce the song, which was part of her fourth studio album Bangerz.

“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys (sic) music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” she wrote in her caption.

I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley”

Wrecking Ball, released in 2013 by Mylie Cyrus, became a huge summer hit of the year and Mylie’s first number-one on song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.