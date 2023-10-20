King Charles won't see Prince Harry and Meghan's children this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans won't include a reunion with the British royal family.

The couple's absence from the Christmas celebrations in the UK would mean the King won't get to see his grandkids this year too.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dr Tessa Dunlop said, "Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension.

The expert said, "But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence."

"Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at loggerheads with the British royal family since they spoke against its senior members for the first time in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

They sat with the American TV legend after stepping down as working royals.

The couple later appeared in a Netflix documentary and within a month after the docu-series was released, Prince Harry published his tell-all memoir "Spare".

The Duke of Sussex's book further deteriorated the couple's relations with the royal family as it contained a series of allegations against King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.



